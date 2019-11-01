November 2019 Horoscope: Low-Key Thanksgiving









We begin November with Mercury in retrograde. Mercury, our organizer and detailer, will be direct by November 25! Take care of existing projects, and avoid starting anything new until after November 25. The Mercury retrograde is a good time to revisit old friends, attend a high school reunion, or reconnect with old ideas that have been looking for a place to land! • Your Thanksgivings have been more low-key over the last couple of years, and that trend continues. With Neptune (our planet of introspection and isolation) going direct on the 27th, we will want to keep our lives simpler and more manageable at the end of the month through the first couple of weeks of December. Our enthusiasm picks up as we approach the December holidays. • The first two weeks of November are active, while the third week is not. In the last week of the month, the planetary energies are strong, and we may feel a bit off our game. Positive days this month are November 8, 9, 12, 13, 28, and 30. Days that are more trying are November 5, 14, 20, 24, and 27.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

Relationships, trust, and shared goals are very important this month. Your relationships, both business and personal, need love and attention. This can be a great month to spend time with your partner to renew your bonds. Partnership problems will come to the surface so you can address them and rid yourself of the problem—or the relationship. Your career sector is very busy, and you may be considering starting your own business, changing companies, or even retiring. You are rethinking your financial future as well. You may be looking at alternative investment opportunities. After November 25, it is time to put your plans into action!

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

Personal freedom, and especially freedom of choice, is very active this month. You are looking to find some balance between your obligations and your need to take time for yourself. You are looking for new ways to express or reinvent yourself. Relationships and people that are too demanding will rub you the wrong way this month. This is a good time to renew the bonds with your partner, especially after midmonth. Mercury retrograde will have an impact on your relationships, especially those from the past. This can be a great time to reconnect with old friends or former lovers. It’s always a good time to get your life more organized with Mercury retrograde!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

You will be wanting more time and space to yourself this month. You are much more measured about the people you allow into your life at this time. You may be feeling like your energy is low and your tolerance level is nonexistent. This will be especially strong during the Thanksgiving holiday. Pace yourself. You are focused on improving your health and work conditions this month. You are ready to take the lead on improving your work environment, particularly after the 19th. With your ruling planet, Mercury, going retrograde, this is a more introspective time as you look back into your own past. This month is a great time to take care of existing projects and to reconnect with old family friends. Relationship energies continue to be positive and supportive, in spite of your indecision.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

November will be a creative and expressive month for you, even with Mercury retrograde. You are recycling ideas from the past that you may not have been able to act upon earlier. You will need to put some energy into making your home safer and more comfortable. Family issues can arise, and you will be drawn into them even if it is not your problem. You may feel that you have to play the role of the diplomat to help everyone find common ground. This is a good time for writing, editing your blog, and spending more time with your children. They can show you how to have fun and be serious at the same time! Partners can be demanding over the next few months as you both work to redefine your long-term goals. By the end of the month, you are shifting your focus to improving your health and your work environment.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Home and family take the lead this month. This should be a good month for you to reconnect with family, particularly during the Thanksgiving holiday. You are exploring ways to limit your duties and responsibilities to others. You are cutting the cord and letting go of things from the past, and also questioning duties that you have always taken on as your own. You are certainly looking for ways to revisualize your career or vocation. You are certainly looking for ways to make your home more comfortable to those you invite in. By the end of the month, you are in a more playful mood. You are ready for a trip out of town, or for taking a class or spending more time with your children. Relationships need to be easy, as you don’t have much patience for those demanding types.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

With your ruling planet, Mercury, retrograde this month until the 25th, you are reviewing your past accomplishments with nostalgic feelings. You are also using this time to get your workspace into better shape. Communications are very important this month. You should edit and re-edit what you write or sign. Your analytical skills are working overtime this month as you explore your own (and others’) agendas and core motivations. By midmonth, you are ready to focus on home and family, just in time for the holidays. Watch your impulse-spending, particularly in the first two-thirds of the month. This continues to be a good time for you to consider taking your creative endeavors and turn them into a career or vocation. You should be ready to act on this idea after November 25. You are much more confident about your personal direction after December 3.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

With Mars (the planet of confrontation, anger, and lack of patience) continuing his visit in your sign until the 19th, you are taking life much more personally. Your sense of “self-ness” is activated, which creates an internal imbalance with the ideals of Libra’s peaceful countenance. The other major topic for you this month is your finances, investments, and improving your current skill sets. You are wanting to release yourself from debt, and you are working hard to get that accomplished. You may be establishing a budget or a savings plan to create greater long-term security. This is a good time to consider raising your fees, as long as you don’t act on this idea until after November 25. You are much more lighthearted toward the end of the month. You are ready for an escape!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Happy Birthday to the Scorpios, the Eagles, and the Phoenixes! This is your personal yearly cycle when you have the time to reflect on last year’s accomplishments and look forward to what the new year brings. With Mercury retrograde in your sign this month, this is an especially strong time of inner reflection. Your need to bring something new into your life to reignite your passions continues to build. You are looking at new career directions, and focusing on what you like to do instead of what you feel you have to do. You are more active and less patient after November 19. You will be taking life much more personally, and may be over-reactive at times. This is a good time to focus on your health, protecting what’s yours, and being more direct. Your will not be very patient through the end of December. You are in a more playful mood by the end of the month.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

The sluggish energy returns for you through this month and about half of December. You need more time to yourself, so avoid those who bring you too much drama. You will want to choose your Thanksgiving holiday guests with care! You will be more psychically sensitive during this time. Keep your holiday expectations realistic! In the first half of the month, you are definitely in a rest-and-retreat mode. This can be a great time for a short vacation, or to just step away from your work demands and domestic duties. Your creative energies are building, and you will need to find a good outlet for that part of you. You are more social toward the end of the year, closer to the December holidays.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This is an especially tense time for the Capricorns. Two major planets are coming together in your sign on January 12—but you don’t have to wait for that time, as you are feeling it now! It does continue to build through January. This is a time of old things passing away and looking for new directions and paths to pursue. You will feel unstable, and may not be sure of the right direction to follow. Friends can be especially supportive and helpful with advice that should make your choices easier. You are anxious to make some decisions about your career, but you should wait until after November 25 before you move forward. Relationships, both business and personal, are being reexamined to determine if they are going to fit into your future. By the end of the month, you may need some time to yourself before the December holidays arrive. Keep clear about your needs, and pay attention to your boundaries.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This is an especially energetic and dynamic time as the month begins. The larger theme is that you are looking to change your purpose and direction, and reconnect to something that drives your passions. With the planets moving through your career sector, you are looking for ways to make that part of your life more dynamic and interesting. You may be considering doing something on your own, considering a promotion, or moving to live entirely off the grid! Your self-confidence is strong, and this is a good time to step up! By midmonth, you are more social and might be reconnecting with old friends. Your brain activity levels are strong throughout the month, so that may keep you from sleeping as soundly and making you less patient with other people. Obligations can make you feel more trapped with this energy. Have an exit strategy handy.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Your pace slows down this month. This is a good time to relax and look for less-demanding people and situations. This energy will be very strong through Thanksgiving. Choose your dinner companions carefully. This is actually a good time for you to travel, step away from your routines, or do some writing. There are some major shifts taking place with your friends or your community activities, so you may feel some parts of your life coming to a close. Some decisions are being made that shift things. You may feel a lack of control there, regardless of the outcome. Toward the end of the month, you feel the pull of holiday outreach and your desires to keep things more minimal. By the middle of December, you will be feeling more energetic and ready to embrace the December holidays!

This article appears in the November 2019 edition of OutSmart magazine.