Behind the Bar: November 2019









What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Favorite to make: “Ecstasy”—it’s Ciroc Red Berry vodka and X-Rated Fusion Liqueur.

Favorite to drink: Ketel One

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?

It depends on the day of the week—could be Eagle, Ripcord, or Guava Lamp!

What is a current bar trend you’d like to see end?

I wish people would leave their technology at home and actually interact with other people in the bar.

What are you best known for?

My butt . . .

What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?

The best holiday to work is Thanksgiving Eve. Lots of folks back in town, and they need liquid courage to face their families. The worst holiday is Halloween, especially when you cannot see who is in the costume.

Biggest tip from one customer?

$100+

Who are the hardest customers to please?

The ones that don’t know their drinks—like they want something that’s “strong but sweet.”

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?

Real-estate agent.

What is the best part about working at this bar?

We are brand new—but this is the second time I have opened this location!

