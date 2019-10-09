Raymond Donald Williams is wanted in the murder of Itali Marlowe.
Suspect Wanted in the Murder of a Houston Trans Woman

Itali Marlowe is the 20th known black trans woman murdered in the US in 2019.

OutSmart Staff OutSmart Staff October 9, 2019
Raymond Donald Williams, 23, is wanted in the murder of Itali Marlowe, 29.

A transgender woman was shot to death in Southwest Houston on Friday, Sept. 20, according to a police report. 

Houston Police Department (HPD) identified the victim as Itali Marlowe, 29. 

Marlow is at least the 21st trans person murdered in the U.S. in 2019. Twenty of the victims, including Marlowe, have been black trans women. Four of the murders have occurred in Texas. 

In an Oct. 9 statement, HPD reported that on Sept. 20 it responded to a shooting call at 15829 Ridgeroe Lane, where Marlowe was discovered shot multiple times. Paramedics transported her to an area hospital where Marlowe was pronounced deceased. 

Charges have been filed against Raymond Donald Williams, 23, who is the suspect wanted in Marlowe’s murder. Williams, who was living with the victim, was seen fleeing the scene on foot prior to HPD’s arrival and has not yet been found. 

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. This post will be updated as additional information becomes available.

