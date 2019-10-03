October 2019 Horoscope: Get Projects Started Now









Mercury goes retrograde on October 26, and will remain in retrograde until November 25. Get your projects started before that time, or you may experience delays and blocks later. We are more aware of who we should trust, as well as our resources and the loyalty and commitment from those around us. During the retrograde, focus on unfinished projects and on reconnecting with friends and clients from your past. • Good days this month are October 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, and 25. Days to stay in bed are October 1, 3, 7, 12, 27, 28, and 31.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

Relationships, commitments, and investments are very active in your life this month. This is a good month to talk about future goals, renewing your bonds, and rooting out problems. If you are single, this is also a good time to meet new folk if you are interested. Your career sector is very active. If you are unhappy with where you are, you are looking for new hunting grounds. For some, this can be a time to start something new or retire from what you have been doing. This career energy continues to get stronger through February 2020. You are ready to act on your impulses this month!

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

As the month begins, you are improving both your surroundings at work and your workplace relationships. If you are having difficulties, you are bringing them to the surface so they can be dealt with. This month is an especially good time to pay attention to your health and your fitness regimen. By midmonth, your focus shifts to partnerships. You are open to creating new relationships, both business and personal, but you have little or no tolerance for game-players or people who want you all to themselves. This is also a good month for travel, expanding your educational base, journaling, and looking at new investments. At the end of the month, it’s a good time to connect with old friends!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

The first half of October is a creative and playful time. This can be a good period for a vacation, spending more time with your children, or improving your creative skills. Relationships are continuing to improve. If you are single, this is a good time to look for potential partners. If you are involved, this is a great time to reconfirm your commitment. Your current career direction is not as satisfying, and you are looking for something that fits you better. In the latter half of the month, you are back to your normal work and life routines. Details are much more important in the latter half of the month. There could be some office renovations happening at the end of the month!

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

This is a busy time for the Crabs, with all sorts of activities taking place at home and with your family! You may be called to a family reunion or to referee a fight between relatives. You may also be working on your home and making it a better place to live. You will be very protective of your family and home this month. The latter half of the month will be a creative and lively time for you. This is a much better time to enjoy a getaway, or just reconnect to your inner child and have more fun. Overall, you are still reworking your career path and your relationship commitments. If they are working for you, you are fixing them; otherwise, you are eliminating them. Your personal boundaries are being emphasized.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Your daily chores and activities are being emphasized this month. You may feel that you just have to get these projects completed. Your communications are clear, even if your message is not always a friendly one. This is a good time to reconnect with siblings or friends from your early life. You are continuing to work on improving your health and your work environment. There could be big changes going on at work, possibly with your current office or business location being relocated. In the latter part of the month, you are making sure your home is a more comfortable place. This is a good month to entertain at home, or just to enjoy your family connections. Career becomes more important as we proceed through the month.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

Your finances are under the spotlight this month as you examine where you spend your money and look at ways to improve your current circumstances. There is a strong impulse to spend this month, but try to be practical about it! Partnerships take on a greater meaning, and you may be reviewing the conditions of your commitments. Your energy levels remain strong through the entire month. You are feeling more confident and ready to address some of the projects you have been avoiding. In the latter half of the month, you are more open and direct about your point of view. This is a better time to communicate your needs, goals, and expectations. Your passion and commitment will show!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Happy Birthday to the Librans—the relationship artists, the diplomats, and the peacekeepers. This is your yearly review of activities, as well as the time to set new goals and directions for yourself. With relationships, this is a time to renew bonds and make sure both of you are pulling in the same direction. Home and family can be very demanding this month. You may have to make some hard decisions. This is a good month for home repairs or getting new furnishings. You are careful in your choices and want to get your money’s worth. In the latter part of the month, finances and self-worth will become the issues you focus on. This is an innovative part of the month—a time for you to take a leadership role at work or even start your own business. You are looking for renewal in this area of your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

As the month opens, you are in a period of rest and retreat. You are connecting to your spiritual life and asking questions about the meaning and purpose of life. Early October is ideal for a spa retreat, a week at the lake or beach, or curling up with a good book and enhancing your fantasy life. You are more sensitive to your environment, and you should be careful about who you let in. Crowded settings will make you want to run in the other direction. Your energy does shift by midmonth, when you’ll be a bit more prepared to face the world again. This will become self-evident by the end of the month. Mercury, our communicator and organizer, is going retrograde in your sign. Use that retrograde period to finish up those old projects and connect with old friends, colleagues, and existing clients.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

Your activity level and the demands on your time slow down some this month. Last month, you probably found yourself overcommitted and needing some time and space to yourself. You are more guarded about that this month. This continues to be a strong social time, but you will want to connect that energy to your business or career development. Friends and business associates can be very supportive and helpful with your projects and goals. Relationships are still very positive, whether you are involved or single. Toward the end of the month, you are ready for some rest and retreat as you become more connected to your spiritual side. This is a better time for yoga, meditation, and expanding your views about the universe. Under all of this, your career drive continues to strengthen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Like last month, this month is an especially active time for the Old Sea Goats. Career and long-term security are tops on your list. For some, this is a time of starting your own business, revamping the one you are in, or possibly retiring to do something totally different. You are looking for a deeper meaning and purpose to your life. You are ready to take on a leadership role as you become outspoken about the “right” path to take. In the latter part of the month, you will be able to connect with others and find common goals to make your journey better. Toward the very end of the month, reconnecting with old business partners, former lovers, and old friends can be very helpful to you. Make the most of this opportunity!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Expanding your education and knowledge base are priorities this month. You may feel more social and want to get out and share your views with others. This is a good time to promote your services or talents. Writing, teaching, and continuing your education are enhanced this month. You have a message to get out, and you want to share it with others. Toward the end of last month you began to look more closely at your long-term career and security goals. This idea gets a big boost toward the middle of this month, and will only get stronger over the next few months. You are expecting more from yourself, and you may feel limited by your current environment. Mercury retrograde impacts your career sector at the end of the month. Be ready to take a look back

at where you have been, and at any

possible errors that were made. Mercury retrograde allows us to correct our

problems, so take advantage of that energy.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

October brings some peace and less activity to the Mermaids and Mermen. Last month had you feeling overwhelmed, so this month you are very selective about the people you allow into your life. You will purposely be avoiding negative types and naysayers, since your tolerance for these folks continues to be very low. This is a very good month to spend time with your partner and reestablish the emotional commitment you’ve both made. If you are single, you will need some companionship, even if that is with a close friend. Toward the end of the month you are more open about your views and ideas. If you are a writer, this is a great time to get your work published. You will be more ready to get back into the day-to-day aspects of reality. There are some new opportunities developing to make new friends or connect with community projects. You may be drawn to more of that by the end of the month.

For more astro-insight, log on to lillyroddy.com.

This article appears in the October 2019 edition of OutSmart magazine.