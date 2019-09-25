The Woodlands to Celebrate LGBTQ Pride on Saturday









LGBTQ Pride is still being celebrated all over Texas, and the state’s next queer festival occurs in The Woodlands.

The Woodlands Pride organization hosts its second annual LGBTQ festival at Town Green Park this Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can expect guest speakers, performances, DJs, food trucks, a kids zone, and a plethora of LGBTQ-affirming vendors who want to show their support for the community.

Jason Rocha, The Woodlands Pride CEO and founder, launched the event with his team last year to give folks in his suburban hometown the opportunity to show their pride. It is estimated that 2,500 people attended the inaugural event.

“We want to be heard in our own communities, and we want to be accepted,” Rocha told OutSmart in June 2018. “More towns should set aside time to recognize LGBTQ people. We shouldn’t have to leave town to feel safe about who we’re holding hands with, even if it is for just a day.”

Emceed by Persephone and Michael Chiavone, The Woodlands Pride 2019 will feature a speech by LGBTQ activist Robert Cross. The event will also include a diverse line-up of performers, from the Houston Pride Band, to local DJs, to the H-Town Kings.

The Woodlands Pride has two launch events prior to Saturday’s Pride. Tickets are available for a cocktail reception at Folk Portraits on Thursday, Sept. 26. Tickets can also be purchased for a pool deck kick-off party at Como Social Club on Friday, Sept. 27.

General admission to The Woodlands Pride is free, but you must register to attend. VIP tickets will feature admission to a tented VIP area, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a meet-and-greet with entertainers. Following Pride, there will be an after-party at Ranch Hill Saloon, Montgomery County’s only LGBTQ bar.

For more information about The Woodlands Pride, visit thewoodlandstxpride.org.