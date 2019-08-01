August 2019 Horoscope









This month we will be getting a break from the intensity of the last three months, although we’ll pick up on that again toward the end of the year. The other major influence is Mercury, our communicator and organizer, which will be fully direct on August 8. On that day we can start new projects, purchase a new phone, or buy a car! Our next Mercury retrograde will be October 27 through November 25. We will be looking to be more playful and have more fun in the first half of the month. In the second half we’ll be working on improving our work environment, health, and self-care.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

This is a very creative month for you as you look to expand your horizons. Your inner child wants to come out and play this month. This is a good month for vacations, spending time with your children, or getting together with your friends! In the last half of the month, you are back to your routines. You will be organizing your workspace and making better use of your time. The last half of August is also better for your diet and exercise regimen. Career and family demands have been really strong for the last couple of months, but in late August it will be easier to get clear about what you are (and are not) willing to do. New career opportunities open up after mid-August!

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

The Taureans are a restless bunch, looking for new opportunities to enhance their passions. Home and family demands are strong, especially in the first half of the month. You will not be as patient as you normally are. Some of you are remodeling, while others are looking to relocate. There may be some power struggles within the family that you’ll need to confront. This can also be a great time to invite your friends and entertain in your home. You are feeling less stressed in the last half of the month, when you’ll want to take time for yourself. You are looking for new interests and possible new career directions as well. This is a good month to act on those feelings!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

With your ruler, Mercury, direct in August, you are feeling more lighthearted and playful. This month you are taking care of errands that you have been putting off. You seem to have more courage and self-confidence, and that allows you to get more done. Relationships with siblings can be more tense as you rearrange your family’s power structure. In the latter half of the month, you are putting a lot of time and effort into making your home a more comfortable place. You will also need more of a creative outlet in your work—otherwise, you may feel bored and sluggish. Relationships continue to be positive. If you are single, this can be a very good time to meet new folks!

CANCER (June 22–July 22

With the last three months being so demanding, you have not been able to step back and gain some perspective. You will be doing that this month. This is a time to assess your resources, improve your skills, and look for ways to improve your finances. You are trying to make better use of what you have. It may be very easy to spend money, especially in the first half of August. In the latter half you are more organized, and are putting new ideas and plans into play. Late August is also good for writing, working on a video production, or teaching. Long-term goals for your relationships are going through a period of reevaluation, which can make your relationships (both romantic and business) feel safer and more secure.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

In the first half of the month, you are in a time of rest and retreat. You will want time for meditation, yoga, or just to be left alone. You are not feeling as adaptive or as tolerant as you normally are. Your psychic receptors are turned up very high, so crowds may be very unappealing. In the last half of the month, you are back from your retreat and ready to move forward with newfound energy. You will be busy, and you may find that each task you finish leads to another one right behind it. Pace yourself. The last half of the month will bring your health issues into focus, so this is a super time for any type of exercise or health regimen. You are looking for a greater spiritual connection with your partner, or a future partner. Late August can be a great time for you and your partner to get away for some rest and retreat!

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Happy Birthday to the Lions and Lionesses! This is your personal yearly cycle when you take a look back at what you did last year, and look forward to what you are going to do this year. You are particularly energetic and active with Mars, planet of action and confrontations, traveling through Leo until midmonth. This is the time to start all of your new projects. You are feeling strong and confident, and are ready to challenge any naysayers! You may also lose your temper more easily, and it may be harder to get a restful night’s sleep. In the latter half of the month, you are focused on finances. This can be a very good time to seek a pay raise, increase fees for your services, or just expect to be treated better. Expect some new career directions and opportunities as you look for new and interesting places to work!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

You continue to be in a busy, active, and social time. Career activity has been super-strong over the last three months. You should see some of that calming down, especially after Mercury is direct on the 8th. The first half of the month is good for business promotions, business associations, community projects, and having some fun with your friends. You are ready to take on a leadership role in group activities. Your self-confidence will attract supportive people who can help you with your aspirations. By midmonth, you are ready for a break from all the action. The last half of August is better for writing, nature retreats, meditation, past-life regressions, and finding your spiritual center. Your psychic energy is very strong toward the end of the month. Choose your companions carefully, as you are more sensitive to the harsh realities around you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Career is the focus for you as the month begins. You are already engaged, but with Mercury direct on August 8, it’s the right time to move forward. You have strong visibility, and you will make an impact on those around you, whether you’re aware of it or not. This is the time for you to step up and take a leadership role. Your relationships need some remodeling. Partnerships that are restrictive and boring will need to be addressed. On the other hand, this can be a great time to rediscover the spark in your relationship. In the latter half of August, you focus in on community groups as you consider taking on a leadership role. This can also be a great time to connect with friends, expand your social arena, or get involved in a group that satisfies your need to make a difference.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

As the month begins, you are in a more relaxed, playful, and expansive time. This is a super time for a vacation, signing up for college, or relocating to a new country. You are feeling more hopeful about the future and the impact you can make on it. After August 8, this is an exceptional month for meeting new people for possible relationships. You seem to have a glow around you that people are drawn to, and this magnetism remains strong through December. In the latter half of the month, your career becomes the main focus, and you are ready to start and promote new projects or take on a leadership role where you currently work. Your confidence will draw supporters to you. You are looking to make changes in your work life, in order to add more fun and interest to your social life!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Capricorns are finally getting a break from all the intensity of the last three months. You are the one putting most of that pressure on yourself! At work, there are major changes going on, most of which you have no control over. This has made you question your current path, consider a total change in your career, and perhaps even contemplate retirement. For some, this can be the time you start your own business, especially after the 8th. You may be ready for the most important commitment—the one you make to yourself! Long-term finances are at the core of what is driving you. You are looking at investments, living within a budget, and planning for a comfortable future. Your relationship partners will need more reassurance. Remember that a kind word can do wonders. In the latter half of the month, you are ready to take some time for yourself. You may want to get out of town and step away from your routines. The beach or a lake would offer you that opportunity for reflection!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Relationships are in the spotlight as the month begins. If you are involved, the first half of August is a great time to renew those romantic bonds. If you are single, this is a great time to meet new people for potential relationships. You have a glow about you that will attract people to you. This also impacts business relationships and close friendships. In business, this can be a time to make sure everyone is on track. Your partners are more congenial, and they have new ideas to bring to the table. At home, you are looking for ways to reduce your household chores. Some of you are considering relocating and lessening your responsibilities with home ownership. In the latter half of the month, you are improving your financial picture, taking care of debt, and looking for ways to make better use of what you have. Relationships will need a great deal of intimacy and trust during the second half of the month.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

As the month begins, you are improving your work conditions, learning to be more efficient with your time, and improving your health routines. Your co-workers are more easily agitated by their surroundings, and they’ll feel free to express that irritation. You may not have much patience for whining, so you may need to retreat to a quieter, calmer place. You have had less patience with your co-workers throughout 2019, but it’s especially obvious this month. Take on a leadership role and improve the conditions, or find a place to withdraw to! In the second half of the month, relationships are in the limelight. If you are single, you are interested in connecting with someone who has the same spiritual approach to life. You are looking for a deeper connection than before. If you are involved, this is a good time to renew your bonds and find that sense of peace that only a good partnership can give you!

For more astro-insight, log on to lillyroddy.com.

This article appears in the August 2019 edition of OutSmart magazine.