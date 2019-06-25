Harris County Adds Protections for LGBTQ Workers









The Harris County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved revisions to add LGBTQ protections to the county’s non-discrimination policy.

The pro-equality measure, which was proposed by Commissioner Rodney Ellis, passed 3-2 during a Commissioners Court meeting. Democrat members of the court, County Judge Lina Hidalgo, along with Ellis and Commissioner Adrian Garcia, voted in favor of the new protections, while Republican Commissioners Jack Cagle and Steve Radack voted against them.

The Harris County Personnel Policies & Procedures now explicitly protects sexual orientation and gender identity, along with characteristics that include race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, pregnancy, disability, and genetic information.

“It’s fitting that we do this during Pride month,” Ellis said in a statement. “We have come a long way from the Stonewall Uprising of 50 years ago, but we still have work to do to ensure full equality for LGBTQ people. This is an integral step toward equal protection for members of the LGBTQ community.”

Texas is one of 30 states that lacks workplace protections for LGBTQ employees both in the public and private sector, and there is no national law that protects LGBTQ folks. “Inaction at the state and federal level only underscores why, at the local level, we must make it clear that Harris County’s non-discrimination policy will protect LGBTQ+ workers,” Ellis said.

Read more about Ellis and Harris County’s decision to add LGBTQ protections in the July 2019 issue of OutSmart magazine.

Watch footage from the June 25 Commissioners Court meeting here: facebook.com/HCJudgeHidalgo/videos/884788738532039/