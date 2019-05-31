STOO (l to r) with Space Kiddettes members Devin Will and Trent Lira.
Space Kiddettes Release “P.S.A.,” a New Track Featuring STOO

The queer Houston duo announces a full-length collaborative album.

Lourdes Zavaleta Lourdes Zavaleta May 31, 2019
Our queer Houston favs just dropped a new track––and it’s a bop.

Synth-pop duo the Space Kiddettes released “P.S.A.” featuring STOO on May 31, and the catchy, upbeat tune came with a visual component to match it.

Watch the video premier for the band’s new track below, and keep an eye out for STOO, who comes in hot with a verse at the 1:53 mark.

Directed by Space Kiddettes member, Devin Will, the music video for “P.S.A.”  explores the propaganda and fear-mongering tactics perpetuated by public service announcements from the 80s and 90s. Lyrics from the track discuss how these messages are reflected in today’s day and age through hateful rhetoric and divisive actions.

The Space Kiddettes play both discouraging and uplifting roles, while STOO acts as a pop-star spokesperson to warn children of the dangers of not thinking for themselves. “Promise me you’ll always be the only you that you can be,” the three singers chant in harmony together.

While this is the first collaborative track for the Space Kiddettes, the band promises it will not be their last. By the end of 2019, the Space Kiddettes plans to release a full-length collaborative album featuring local, regional, and national artists. A tracklist of features will be announced by the end of this summer.

“P.S.A.” is available now on all streaming platforms. For a full list of upcoming Space Kiddettes performances, go here.

Lourdes Zavaleta

Lourdes Zavaleta

Lourdes Zavaleta is a staff writer for OutSmart magazine. She recently graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in journalism.

