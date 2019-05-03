Behind the Bar: May 2019









What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Favorite to make: “The Loop” with Deep Eddy Ruby Red, peach schnapps, fresh OJ, and a squeeze of lime.

Favorite to drink: Crown Royal Apple.

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on-duty?

JR’s Bar & Grill.

What are you best known for?

My outgoing personality, my martinis, and Long Island Iced Teas.

What is the best and worst holiday to work and why?

Best is Halloween because there are so many characters. Worst is Christmas because there are so many out-of-towners.

Biggest tip from one customer?

$100.

Who are the hardest customers to please?

The young ones.

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?

Bar manager.

Do you have any pets?

One cat named Stormy.

Guava Lamp

570 Waugh Dr.

guavalamphouston.com