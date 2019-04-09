Rice University Celebrates LGBTQ Pride This Week

Share with your friends Submit

Dozens of students, faculty, and staff gathered at the Rice Memorial Center on Tuesday for a discussion led by professor Brian Riedel on the university’s LGBTQ history.

The event––which explained the growth and development of the queer community at Rice over the past decades––was part of the school’s LGBTQ Pride week. Organized by the Rice Queer Resource center, Rice Pride Week 2019 runs through Sunday, April 14.

“We’re doing [Pride week] now because a lot of you evacuate over summer,” said Riedel, who is the director of Rice’s Center for the Study of Women, Gender, and Sexuality, “but if you can, please come, it’s going to be great.”

Rice will participate in Houston’s annual LGBTQ Pride celebration by erecting a history tent during the city’s day festival, and students and alumni will march in the parade at night. But those at Rice who cannot attend Houston Pride on June 22 can participate in LGBTQ Pride at the university through panels, affinity lunches, a drag show, and more.

A full schedule of Rice Pride 2019 is available here: www.facebook.com/events/331514697552737/

For more information about the Rice Queer Resource center, go here.