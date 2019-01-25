FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Pride Houston Announces 2019 Grand Marshal Nominees

OutSmart Staff OutSmart Staff January 25, 2019
Erika Richie (from left, counter clockwise), Constable Alan Rosen, Mike Webb, Jani Lopez, Iris Rodriguez, Shannon Baldwin, Eric Schell, Lo Roberts, Greg Griffin, Becca Keo-Meier, and Harrison Guy.

Pride Houston has announced its 2019 grand marshal nominees.

The organization named 12 Houston activists at Guava Lamp on Thursday, Jan. 26 as finalists to be honored at this year’s Pride Celebration.

Individuals and organizations nominated for Pride grand marshal have made significant achievements and considerable contributions to the LGBTQ community at large, according to Pride Houston’s website. The Pride grand marshal nominees are listed in their categories below.

Male identifying finalists:
Eric Edward Schell
Jason Black
Harrison Guy

Female identifying finalists:
Shannon Baldwin
Janie Lopez
Iris Rodriguez

Non-Binary finalists:
Becca Keo-Meier
Julien Gomez
Mike Webb

LGBTQ-Ally finalists: 
Erika Richie
Marian Luntz
Constable Alan Rosen

A full story about Pride Houston’s 2019 grand marshal nominees will be published online at outsmartmagazine.com next week.

Watch Pride Houston President Lo Roberts announce this year’s grand marshal nominees below.

Comments

comments

