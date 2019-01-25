Pride Houston Announces 2019 Grand Marshal Nominees

Share with your friends Submit

Pride Houston has announced its 2019 grand marshal nominees.

The organization named 12 Houston activists at Guava Lamp on Thursday, Jan. 26 as finalists to be honored at this year’s Pride Celebration.

Individuals and organizations nominated for Pride grand marshal have made significant achievements and considerable contributions to the LGBTQ community at large, according to Pride Houston’s website. The Pride grand marshal nominees are listed in their categories below.

Male identifying finalists:

Eric Edward Schell

Jason Black

Harrison Guy

Female identifying finalists:

Shannon Baldwin

Janie Lopez

Iris Rodriguez

Non-Binary finalists:

Becca Keo-Meier

Julien Gomez

Mike Webb

LGBTQ-Ally finalists:

Erika Richie

Marian Luntz

Constable Alan Rosen

A full story about Pride Houston’s 2019 grand marshal nominees will be published online at outsmartmagazine.com next week.

Watch Pride Houston President Lo Roberts announce this year’s grand marshal nominees below.

