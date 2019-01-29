Armed Man Disrupts Houston Library During Drag Queen Storytime

Share with your friends Submit

A Drag Queen Storytime protester allegedly trespassed in the Freed-Montrose Library this weekend after previously being banned from the premises.

James “Doc” Greene Sr., who was issued a trespassing warning last month by the Houston Public Library (HPL) stating he could no longer visit its Montrose location, was detained, disarmed, and escorted out by police on Saturday, Jan. 26, for entering the building and refusing to leave.

Jodi Silva, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department, said Greene entered the library branch at 1:45 p.m., about 15 minutes before its monthly storytime that features drag queens reading picture books to children and their parents. Library management requested police intervention when Greene would not leave the building.

“A manager asked us for assistance because [Greene] was banned from the library, and would not leave when he was asked,” Silva says. “He was previously banned for filming children at the library, and has been known to cause disturbances. Several officers had to escort him out.”

Greene was handcuffed, and his concealed weapon was collected in a parking lot outside of the library after he refused to cooperate with police. The man then complained of chest pains after he was put in a police vehicle.

An ambulance was called for Greene, and police released him into the custody of Memorial Hermann. The district attorney declined to file criminal charges against Green.

HPL employees at the Montrose branch were unavailable to comment.

Greene, a conservative radio show host for Raging Elephants Radio, recorded the incident and posted a video of his exchange with HPL staff and police on YouTube. Watch the video below.

At the start of the video, Greene is inside the library surrounded by around seven police officers. He repeatedly asks a library worker for her name and the reason why he is being asked to leave the library.

“How am I trespassing?” Greene then asks police. “I want to see the law. How many cops does it take to tell me what the law is?”

“You were given a trespassing warning,” an officer responds. “They have requested you to not be on the property anymore.”

Greene again refuses to leave. Three additional officers, including sergeant Mark Myskowski, then enter the library as backup.

“They have rules in place against filming inside of the building,” Myskowski tells Greene.

Another officer then shows Greene the HPL’s affidavit filed last month, stating that he was banned from the library for recording inside. Greene then gets escorted outside to the library’s parking garage.

“We have a bunch of homosexuals that are molesting children,” Greene says in the garage. “They are doing it with your help.”

Greene’s YouTube video then cuts off, but he continued to stream the incident on Facebook. The clip shows Greene refusing to go to his car when police ask. He then gets put into handcuffs.

In a Jan. 28 Raging Elephants Radio broadcast, Greene said that he was released from Memorial Hermann after six hours. He also noted that police still had his weapon.

Law enforcement officials will continue to protect participants inside and outside of the library during Drag Queen Storytime. HPD will be present at the Freed-Montrose Library’s next installment on Feb. 23.

