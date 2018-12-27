Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: New Year’s Eve Edition

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, Dec. 27

• At 7 p.m., out Houston comedian Keisha Hunt performs her stand up routine at Cafe 4212. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about Hunt. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., go to Pearl Bar Houston for Queeraoke. Nina Lombardo hosts the weekly karaoke event. More info here.

Friday, Dec. 28

• At 7:30 p.m., Gay Dodgeball Houston hosts a recruitment and registration party at JR’s Bar & Grill. Learn about joining the LGBTQ league while enjoying drink specials. Dodgeball season begins January 5. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., party like it’s 1999 at Ripcord Houston. Wear neon attire to the leather bar’s Y2K-themed glow party. More info here.

Saturday, Dec. 29

• At 1 p.m., support the Houston Public Library’s Drag Queen Storytime at the Freed-Montrose branch. In response to anti-LGBTQ protests, LGBTQ-affirming groups are seeking volunteers to welcome families to the event. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., America’s Got Talent semifinalist Christina Wells performs at Magpies & Peacocks. The event also features an exclusive preview of Magpies & Peacock’s zero waste collection. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Wells, who was Pride Superstar 2016. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., join The Secret Group for Gay Shame Parade: New Years Steve Edition. The stand-up show features “gays, probable gays, and people we wish were gay.” More info here.

Sunday, Dec. 30

• At 11 a.m., attend a drag brunch at Bar Boheme. Emceed by DJ Athens, the brunch features Houston drag performers and bites from Chef Rishi. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., join Pearl Bar Houston for Mutts, Mimosas, and Vibrator Races. Bring your dogs to Pearl Bar while enjoying drink specials, free hot dogs, and the chance to win a cash prize of $50. More info here.

Monday, Dec. 31

• At 4 p.m., attend a New Year’s Eve happy hour at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. The country bar’s party features a balloon money drop, champagne toast, and a breakfast buffet. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston presents a New Year’s Eve MasQUEERade Ball. Hosted by DJ Von Kiss, the event is black tie and includes a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., ring in the New Year with RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jasmine Masters at Hamburger Mary’s. Alexye’us Paris hosts the drag show, which features performances by Masters and Houston drag artists. More info here.

• Also beginning at 9 p.m., celebrate New Year’s Eve at Rich’s Houston. The LGBTQ bar’s party will feature a cash balloon drop, complimentary champagne, and several DJs on turntables. More info here.

• Also at 9 p.m., Bearracuda visits Ripcord Houston and counts down to 2019. Bearracuda is a San Francisco-based bear dance party. More info here.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

• At 11:30 a.m., ring in the New Year with a swearing-in ceremony for Harris County elected officials at NRG Park. More info here.

