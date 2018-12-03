Matt Adams
BEHIND THE BAR: December 2018

Matt Adams, Bacco Wine Garden

What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?
“Matt’s Mint Mixer” – Gin or vodka with mint, St-Germain Liqueur, and simple syrup.

What are you best known for?
Being just out of the military two months ago

What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?
Best: New Year’s…Worst: Taco Tuesdays

Who are the hardest customers to please?
People who aren’t willing tohelp their own happiness.

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?
Taco chef

Bacco Wine Garden
3611 Montrose
346.444.5275

