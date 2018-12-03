Behind the BarNightlife
BEHIND THE BAR: December 2018
Matt Adams, Bacco Wine Garden
What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?
“Matt’s Mint Mixer” – Gin or vodka with mint, St-Germain Liqueur, and simple syrup.
What are you best known for?
Being just out of the military two months ago
What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?
Best: New Year’s…Worst: Taco Tuesdays
Who are the hardest customers to please?
People who aren’t willing tohelp their own happiness.
If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?
Taco chef
Bacco Wine Garden
3611 Montrose
346.444.5275