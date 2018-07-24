State Sen. Sylvia Garcia (Senate.Texas.Gov)
NewsState News

Houston Democrat Sylvia Garcia Announces Resignation from Texas Senate

Congressional candidate asks governor to set special election Nov. 6.

Texas Tribune By Texas Tribune July 24, 2018
0 26 1 minute read
2
Share with your friends










Submit

By Emma Platoff

State Sen. Sylvia Garcia, a Houston Democrat likely on her way to Congress in the fall, has announced formal plans to resign after months of speculation about the timing of her decision.

When Garcia won a crowded congressional primary election in March, all but guaranteeing her election to represent a Democratic-leaning district in November, she immediately set off speculation about when she would resign her seat in the Texas Senate. The timing of the special election to replace her will have important implications for the upper chamber’s Democratic caucus, given that a seat usually held by the minority is up for grabs.

Several candidates have already lined up for Garcia’s seat, including two local Democrats currently serving in the Texas House: state Reps. Ana Hernandez and Carol Alvarado. Hernandez announced hopes to fill the “potential vacancy” just 12 hours after Garcia’s primary win, and shortly after, Alvarado posted a carefully crafted three-minute campaign video.

In her resignation letter, Garcia asked Gov. Greg Abbott to call the special election to replace her for Nov. 6, the next uniform election date. But he could call it earlier if he chooses.

“The people of Senate District 6 deserve someone who will continue that fight in the Texas Senate on day one of the 86th Legislative Session,” Garcia wrote in a letter to Abbott. A Nov. 6 election, she said, “will ensure continued representation and save Harris County taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Though Garcia said her resignation won’t be effective until January, the Texas Election Code states that, for the purposes of calling a special election, a vacancy occurs on the date the resignation is accepted by the appropriate authority or on the eighth day after the date of its receipt by the authority” — in this case, Abbott, according to the secretary of state’s office.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. 

Comments

comments

2
0
0
Share with your friends










Submit
Tags
Show More
Texas Tribune

Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Related Articles

July 24, 2018
11

WATCH: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Joins ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant During Speech to High-Schoolers

July 23, 2018
76

CVS Apologizes After Pharmacist Refused to Fill Trans Woman’s Prescription

July 23, 2018
192

Impulse Group Houston Launches with Coachella-Themed Pool Party

July 19, 2018
2,141

UDPATED: Hotze Compares Drag Queen Storytime to Pedophilia, Calls on Houston to Ban It