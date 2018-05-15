0 Share with your friends Submit

From staff reports

For the second time in less than a week, Dallas police are investigating the death of transgender woman.

CBSDFW.com reports that authorities are still trying to identify the body of a black, trans woman whose body was found in White Rock Creek on Saturday night, May 12. The medical examiner’s office has not determined the woman’s cause of death, and police are calling it “unexplained.”

Deputy Police Chief Thomas Castro said during a news conference (video above) that some injuries were found on the body, but did not specify their nature, the Dallas Morning News reports. The victim was 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighed 130 pounds. The body was in a severe state of decomposition when it was pulled from the creek after being reported by a kayaker.

The victim had been wearing a black shirt and black scrub pants, and did not have tattoos or other identifying markings. No missing person report matched the description of the body. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chaney with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3650.

On Wednesday, May 9, 26-year-old Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon was found unconscious at her North Dallas apartment. Flores-Pavon, who had been strangled, was later pronounced dead at a hospital. A witness told police a man was seen leaving Flores-Pavon’s apartment, but no arrests have been made.

Flores-Pavon was the ninth trans person murdered in the U.S. this year, and the first in Texas.

Police do not believe the two cases are related.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

