For the first time in history, the Texas Legislature will have three openly LGBTQ members.

Attorney Jessica Gonzalez, 37, defeated incumbent Rep. Roberto Alonzo, D-Dallas, in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. There is no Republican in the race, so Gonzalez will take over the District 104 seat in January.

“We ran a very strong grass-roots effort,” Gonzalez told the Dallas Morning News. “I am just really excited about the opportunity to serve the people. The district deserves better.”

She will join openly LGBTQ incumbents Celia Israel, D-Austin, and Mary Gonzalez, D-El Paso, in the House. All three are Latina.

Jessica Gonzalez becomes only the fourth openly LGBTQ member of the Texas Legislature in history. The first was Rep. Glen Maxey, D-Austin, who served from 1991 until 2003.

