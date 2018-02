The Star-Telegram of Fort Worth reports:

A church volunteer who worked with youths was in custody Tuesday, accused in a sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl while he was at Open Door Baptist Church, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Steven Winn, 33, of Crandall and believe he had an ongoing relationship with the girl for the last 14 months.

It is the second time the Mesquite church has had to deal with rape accusations. In 2011, the pastor hanged himself in a Charleston, W. Va., jail cell after his arrest on a rape charge.