0 Share with your friends Submit

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, Feb. 1

• From Thursday through Sunday, Stages Repertory Theatre presents a celebration of Latina/o voices and stories reflecting the diversity of local Texas communities during the first annual Sin Muros: A Latina/o Theatre Festival. More info here.

Friday, Feb. 2

• From February 2 at 5 p.m. through February 13, visit Galveston Island for the nation’s third-largest Mardi Gras celebration. There will be parades, parties, and performances. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the three openly gay participants playing prominent roles in Mardi Gras Galveston. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., join the Lone Star Veterans Association (LSVA) at Guava Lamp for an LGBTQ veterans social. The LSVA’s mission is to build the community of post-9/11 veterans through inclusive events. More info here.

• At 8:30 p.m., America’s Finest Kickball League hosts a registration social on the patio at JR’s Houston. Come alone or bring friends and register for the league together. The league’s eight-week season begins March 3. Games will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, followed by after parties. More info here.

Saturday, Feb. 3

• At 9 a.m., Gender Spectrum hosts Raising Gender-Expansive Children and Teens, a workshop for the parents of transgender youth, at the Montrose Center. The workshop will help parents gain a better understanding of their children, how best to respond, and what steps to take. More details here.

• At 10 p.m., visit Rich’s Houston for Carnival, a Mardi Gras Ball. DJ Joe Ross will be on turntables. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, carnival masks, and purple, green, and gold attire. There will be no cover before 11 p.m. More info here.

• At 11 a.m., the Houston GLBT Political Caucus holds its Primary Elections Endorsement Meeting in the Pecore Hall at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Food and beverages will be provided. Don’t miss OutSmart’s story on the new president of the caucus, Mike Webb. More info on the endorsement meeting here.

• At 4 p.m., meet Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez at the West Alabama Ice House. In 2004, Valdez became the first women, first Latina, and first lesbian elected sheriff of Dallas County. She stepped down to run for governor last year.. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the record number of LGBTQ candidates in Texas. More details on Valdez’s appearance here.

Sunday, Feb. 4

• At 12 p.m., LOC Nation Entertainment will host Mo’ Brunch n Hip Hop For The Culture at Pearl Bar Houston. The Black History Month event will feature hip-hop music, dancing, food, and $3 mimosas all day. Loni Grace, the head chef and owner of “How-Ya-Like-Them-Apples,” will offer six brunch options. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., visit Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon for Super Sunday Big Game Party. Watch Super Bowl LII while enjoying all-you-can-eat ribs, gumbo, and more. Get there early for a good seat. Tickets and more info here.

• At 4 p.m., visit JR’s Houston for a Super Bowl party. Enjoy food and drinks at the bar while watching the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots. More info here.

View OutSmart’s full calendar here, and submit events here.

Comments