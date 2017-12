Brandie Seals (Fox 26)

A transgender woman was shot to death in Houston’s Sunnyside neighborhood early Wednesday, Dec. 13, according to news reports.

Atlantis Narcisse, founder of Save Our Sisters, a local group for black trans women, identified the victim as Brandie Seals.

Seals is at least the 28th trans person murdered in the U.S. in 2017, the deadliest year on record for the community. The vast majority of victims, including Seals, have been trans women of color. Four of the murders have occurred in Texas.

Seals was repeatedly misgendered in a Fox 26 report about her murder, including by a Houston police detective who referred to the victim as “a man in women’s clothing.”

This is a developing story. This post will be updated as additional information becomes available.

