Volunteers from the Montrose Center are shown at Resurrection MCC last week. (Courtesy of Kent Loftin)

By Josh Inocéncio

LGBTQ community organizations are continuing their Harvey relief efforts with several fundraising events and volunteer opportunities this weekend.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, the John Palmer Art Gallery & Studio will host an auction benefitting Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, which was severely damaged by the flooding and has relocated to temporary offices. According to John Ross Palmer and his husband, Ryan Lindsay, 50 percent of all proceeds from the event will go to the LGBTQ-affirming church. For details on the auction, which is free and open to everyone, click here.

At 10 p.m. Saturday, the Divas of Halo will host a Drag Super Show Benefit for those affected by Harvey at the Halo dance club in College Station. More than 10 drag performers will take to the stage to raise money for local LGBTQ charities assisting those in need. The Facebook event with details on performers and cover charges can be found here.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the ImagiNoir/BLMHTX Organizing Collective will meet at St. John’s downtown to clean up Harvey refuse in black and brown communities, which were among the hardest hit in Houston. Lunch will be provided after the event. More details here.

Also Saturday, Pride Portraits will host an open shoot at Summer Street Studio #115, with all donations going to The Montrose Center’s Hurricane Harvey LGBTQ Disaster Relief Fund. The relief fund has already raised nearly $447,000 with a goal of $500,000. To donate directly, follow this link. Pride Portraits’ Eric Edward Schell sent over the below video, featuring transgender activist Jazz Jennings, to promote the Montrose Center’s fund:

Meanwhile, AIDS Foundation Houston is accepting donations and supplies through Friday, Sept. 15, including diapers, feminine products, ready-to-eat food, among other items.

And, for those who can’t attend events this weekend, the Pink Giraffe House has launched a GoFundMe page to assist LGBTQ homeless teens who are now more vulnerable because of Harvey. The nonprofit’s services include case management, GED preparation, job assistance, counseling, a home program, etc. The storm has left LGBTQ homeless youth have searching for safe havens, with 20 showing up to Tony’s Place, another drop-in center, just before Harvey.

For additional LGBTQ-related Harvey relief efforts, check out Marene Gustin’s story from our September issue.

