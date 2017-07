Transgender activist Stephanie Martinez speaks with a legislative aide at the Capitol in March. (John Wright)

AUSTIN — Police say a Texas transgender activist beaten in a carjacking was targeted because of her gender identity, further raising tensions as state lawmakers advance revived legislation critics call an anti-LGBT “bathroom bill.”

Court documents filed Monday show 17-year-old Rayshad Deloach and his 26-year-old brother, Raymond, are charged with beating and pulling a gun on Stephanie Martinez before stealing her car in Austin last week.

Raymond Deloach told police the brothers targeted Martinez because she was transgender.

Martinez has vocally opposed a bill requiring transgender Texans to use public restrooms according to their birth-certificate gender. It failed during Texas’ regular legislative session but was revived for an ongoing special session.

The day after her attack, Martinez testified against the bill before a Texas Senate committee.

On Tuesday, the full Texas Senate voted 21-10 to approve the bathroom bill, Senate Bill 3, sending the measure to the House.

