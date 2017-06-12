0 Share with your friends Submit

Photos by Dalton DeHart

About 350 people were on hand for the 2017 Hatch Prom for LGBTQ youth on June 1. Kent Loftin, development director for the Montrose Center, said 300 LGBTQ youth attended the event at Numbers in Montrose, an increase of about 100 from last year. “We printed a lot of extra fliers, and we mailed them directly to our ally teachers all throughout the area,” Loftin said. “The new superintendent of HISD [Richard A. Carranza] is working with Hatch Youth in a lot bigger way.” A VIP party for adults upstairs raised about $14,000 so LGBTQ youth could attend the prom for free. Blue Mambo Hair Salon provided makeovers.—John Wright

