“I saw another art project on display in the rotunda earlier this year and thought having an LGBTQ-specific display during Pride Month would be great,” said Brad Pritchett, an Advisory Board member who spearheaded the project. “As far as we know, this is the first time an LGBTQ-specific project has been on display in City Hall.”

Schell is currently in Washington, D.C., for the Equality March for Unity and Pride on June 11. He was invited by the Human Rights Campaign to photograph march participants for Pride Portraits.

Schell noted that in addition to 10 individual photos and statements, the City Hall display includes a placard explaining the project that features portraits of both Mayor Turner and former Mayor Annise Parker.