Dear Allies for Justice,

As an advocate for justice and equality, you understand the impact a Trump presidency will have on all marginalized populations. During the days following the presidential election, women across our nation started to rally together in solidarity to stand against racism, misogyny, bigotry and hate. The Women’s March on Washington began to take shape. Over 100,000 women and girls from all over the nation will march on Washington on January 21, 2017. 300 of those women and girls will represent Houston, TX. Women & Allies, a grassroots organization, has partnered with The Women’s March on WashingtonHTX to raise funds to send our representatives to Washington.

The Ballroom at Bayou Place is hosting our fundraiser, The Resolution Party on January 7, 2017. 100% of the proceeds from the silent auction and admissions will go to The Women’s March on WashingtonHTX. I am writing to ask you to stand with us. Please consider a donation or sponsorship to our efforts. Your donation and or sponsorship will help to decrease the overall cost of each individual who is representing our city as we march against hate. If you would like to sit down and have a discussion about donating time, money, or services, you can contact me directly at 281.865.2064 or [email protected] I hope to hear from you soon, and thank you in advance for your generosity.

Sincerely,

Kandice Webber

Women & Allies Texas State Organizer

