Heart Of Leather Foundation Presents ”Out Of The Archives”

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The Heart of Leather Foundation brought Houston’s leather history into focus with Out of the Archives, a one-day exhibition hosted by Daddy Gil, Texas Handler 2025, and Kevin Hamby, Mr. Prime Choice 2026, at Heights Art Studios & Gallery.

The exhibition featured a curated collection of artifacts and archival materials tracing Houston’s leather community from the 1970s to today. Through photographs, memorabilia, documents, and personal objects, the showcase offered an intimate look at the people, spaces, and traditions that helped shape the city’s LGBTQIA+ leather culture.

More than a historical display, Out of the Archives underscored the urgency of preservation. Each piece reflected stories of resilience, pride, community-building, and identity, many of which have too often gone undocumented or overlooked.

Presented by the Heart of Leather Foundation, the event also pointed toward a larger goal: establishing a permanent museum space dedicated to preserving, interpreting, and sharing leather history through education and public engagement.