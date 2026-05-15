Out for Education’s Annual Scholarship Award Ceremony Celebrates Houston’s Next Generation

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Out for Education brought together students, supporters, donors, and community leaders for its annual Scholarship Award Ceremony on May 3, celebrating the next generation of LGBTQ scholars and leaders in Houston. Held at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston, the event honored scholarship recipients whose academic achievements, leadership, and personal stories reflect the strength and diversity of the community.

This year marked a major milestone for the organization, which awarded a record-breaking $177,500 in scholarships to LGBTQ students pursuing higher education and career goals. The afternoon celebrated not only the recipients but also the growing network of supporters helping expand opportunities for LGBTQ youth across the region.

Volunteers supported every aspect of the event, from setup to cleanup, reflecting the hands-on spirit that has long defined Out for Education’s work. Event sponsors, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston, Boba Babes HTX, Nikki Darby of Nikki Trans Balloons, Cork and Board Collective, and Phoenicia Specialty Foods, helped create a welcoming and celebratory atmosphere for attendees throughout the afternoon.

The organization also recognized the donors, endowments, and community partners whose continued investment makes the scholarships possible. Those acknowledged included Bob Briddick of Outreach United; Bob Burress and Tom Seymour; Curtis Wolff; Douglas Upchurch; the Frost Foundation; Glenn and Justin Dickson; the Hollyfield Foundation; Houston Bears; John Danielson; Juan Lerma and Marvin Fuentes; Kenner Harris; the Liz Leonard Happel Memorial; Luigi Major; the Montrose Center; Skyline CrossFit’s Impact in Motion; Terry Hamman; the Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Family Foundation; and Tom Fricke.

Founded in 1999, Out for Education is Houston’s largest LGBTQ scholarship-granting nonprofit. For more than 25 years, the organization has provided financial support, mentorship, and visibility for LGBTQ students pursuing higher education. Through scholarships and community partnerships, Out for Education continues to invest in future leaders while expanding access to educational opportunities across Houston.