HRC Houston Dinner – Community = Power

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The Human Rights Campaign welcomed supporters, advocates, and community leaders to the Marriott Marquis Houston for the annual HRC Houston Dinner, an evening centered on the theme “Community = Power.” The event brought together guests from across Houston’s LGBTQ and allied communities for a night focused on visibility, advocacy, and collective action.

Co-chaired by Ben J. Rubio, Gia Montalto, and Josh Beasley, the dinner combined celebration with a renewed call for civic engagement at a time of increasing political pressure on LGBTQ rights nationwide. Guests gathered for dinner, networking, and a program recognizing individuals and organizations making a significant impact in Houston and beyond.

The evening’s keynote speaker was HRC National Press Secretary Brandon Wolf, who spoke about the importance of community organizing, visibility, and protecting LGBTQ rights in an increasingly polarized political climate. Wolf, a nationally recognized advocate and survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, emphasized the role of collective action in advancing equality.

Several awards were presented during the program. Actress and activist Renee O’Connor received the Ally for Equality Award. The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus was honored with the Partner Award for its longstanding advocacy and political organizing efforts. Community leader Lisa Madry received the Community Award in recognition of her contributions to Houston’s LGBTQ community.

The Human Rights Campaign is the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, working to advance equality through advocacy, public education, and political engagement. Through local events like the Houston Dinner, HRC raises funds and builds support for efforts to protect and expand LGBTQ rights across the country.