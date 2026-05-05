Taking a New Look at Old Money Habits

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Most Americans were never formally taught how to manage money. We learn how to solve for x, write essays, and memorize historical dates—but not how to budget, invest, manage debt, or plan for retirement. Instead, our financial “education” often comes from something far more subtle: watching the people around us.

From an early age, we absorb beliefs and behaviors about money—what it means, how it should be used, and whether it is a source of stress or security. These early impressions, often referred to as “money memories,” shape how we make financial decisions for decades to come.

Our Earliest Money Lessons

Think back to your childhood. Was money openly discussed, or was it a source of tension? Did your family emphasize saving, or was the focus on enjoying the present? These experiences matter more than most people realize.

For example, someone who grew up in a household where money was tight may develop a deep sense of caution. They might check account balances frequently, hesitate before making purchases, and prioritize saving above all else. On the other hand, someone raised in an environment where spending was common—and the consequences were not always visible—may develop a more relaxed attitude toward money.

These patterns are not conscious choices. They are learned behaviors.

Savers vs. Spenders

Financial behavior is rarely just about math. It is deeply tied to emotion, identity, and personal history.

Some individuals are natural savers. They derive comfort from building reserves, planning ahead, and preparing for uncertainty. Others are more inclined to spend. They value experiences, generosity, and enjoying the present moment.

Neither tendency is inherently right or wrong. Problems tend to arise when behaviors become extreme or disconnected from reality.

The Chronic Spender

Consider a professional in their 40s earning $150,000 per year. On paper, this individual has the capacity to save meaningfully for retirement and other goals. However, their lifestyle choices tell a different story.

They finance a luxury vehicle, carry credit card balances, dine out frequently, and take multiple high-cost vacations each year. Despite a strong income, they consistently spend more than they earn. Their savings rate is minimal, and their net worth may even be negative due to accumulated debt.

Often, this pattern is not about irresponsibility. It may stem from deeper beliefs, such as “I deserve this because I work hard. The money will always come in, so I’ll figure it out later.”

In some cases, spending is tied to emotional rewards or even stress relief. Over time, however, the gap between income and expenses can create significant financial pressure.

The Extreme Saver

Now consider a different scenario. A couple in their 50s earns a combined $200,000 per year, has no debt, and has accumulated substantial retirement savings. Yet they struggle to spend, even on things they value.

They delay travel, avoid home improvements, and hesitate to help family members financially, despite having the means to do so. Their primary motivation is fear: fear of running out of money, fear of unexpected expenses, or fear rooted in earlier life experiences. While their discipline has served them well, it may also limit their ability to enjoy the financial security they’ve worked hard to build.

Finding a Healthier Balance

In both examples, the underlying issue is not income; it is behavior.

The spender may lack structure and boundaries. The saver may lack flexibility and permission to enjoy their resources. Both are operating from deeply ingrained beliefs that may no longer serve their current reality.

Without awareness, these patterns can persist indefinitely.

A well-rounded financial life is not about choosing between saving and spending. It is about aligning both with your values and goals.

This means:

Saving consistently for long-term objectives like retirement and emergencies

Spending intentionally on things that bring meaning and fulfillment

Avoiding patterns that create stress, whether that’s ov erspending or over-restricting

For the chronic spender, this might involve creating a structured plan: automating savings, reducing discretionary expenses, and addressing debt systematically.

For the extreme saver, it may mean defining what “enough” looks like and building in room for enjoyment—whether that’s travel, hobbies, or supporting loved ones.

This is where working with a financial planning professional can be particularly valuable. These professionals do more than analyze numbers. They help uncover the behaviors and beliefs behind those numbers. Through a structured planning process, they can help you:

Identify your money patterns and where they originated

Clarify your financial goals, both short-term and long-term

Create a plan that balances saving, investing, and spending

Implement strategies to improve cash flow and reduce financial stress

Provide accountability and objective guidance over time

For the spender, this might mean setting clear guardrails and building discipline into the plan. For the saver, it may involve creating a framework that allows for intentional spending without guilt.

In both cases, the goal is not perfection. It is progress and alignment.

Relearning Your Money Lessons

One of the most important things to understand is that your financial habits are learned, but they are not permanent. You are not limited by what you were (or were not) taught growing up. With awareness and the right guidance, you can reshape your approach to money.

That process begins with asking a few simple questions:

What did I learn about money while I was growing up?

Which of those lessons still serve me, and which do not?

What do I want my financial life to look like moving forward?

From there, you can begin to make more intentional choices.

Moving Forward with Clarity

If you’ve ever felt like you’re “behind” or unsure about your financial decisions, you are not alone. Financial literacy was not a standard part of the school curriculum for most people, and many are navigating these decisions for the first time in adulthood.

The good news is that it is never too late to take control. Whether you start by organizing your finances, increasing your savings rate, addressing debt, or seeking professional guidance, each step moves you closer to a more confident and balanced financial life.

Working with a financial planning professional can help turn that intention into a clear, actionable plan—one that reflects not just your numbers, but your values, goals, and unique financial story.

The opinions voiced in this column are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.

This information is not intended to be a substitute for specific individualized tax advice. We suggest that you discuss your specific tax issues with a qualified tax advisor. There is no assurance that the views or strategies discussed here are suitable for all investors or will yield positive outcomes. Grace S. Yung, CFP®, is a Certified Financial Planner™ practitioner and the CEO & Founder of Midtown Financial Group, LLC, in Houston. Since 1994, she has helped LGBTQ individuals, domestic partners, and families plan and manage their finances with care and expertise. She is a Wealth Advisor offering securities and advisory services through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Grace can be reached at [email protected].For more information, visit www.midtownfg.com.