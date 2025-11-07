Senator Molly Cook Champions Truth and Representation in Texas

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Favorite Female Local Politician

When OutSmart magazine readers voted State Senator Molly Cook as their 2025 Gayest & Greatest award winner for Favorite Local Female Politician, it marked more than just a personal milestone. For Cook, the recognition was both a celebration and a mandate to keep fighting for the community she proudly represents.

“It’s just an absolute honor,” Cook says. “I’ve said this many times before, and it’s just true every day: our community is under attack. But Houston and Harris County are a stronghold. After some of the worst legislative sessions, absolute onslaughts, Houston and Harris County chose to pick two new queer organizers to send to Austin to fight for us—State Representative Lauren Ashley Simmons and me.”

“We’ve never had an out queer senator before,” she notes. “Of course, we’ve had Barbara Jordan, who’s an absolute icon and hero, and it’s an honor to follow in her footsteps every second of every day. But being out and queer really does mean something on the Senate floor.”

That visibility has sparked important, sometimes uncomfortable conversations. “I’ve had colleagues come up to me and say, ‘Well, I hope you don’t think I think of you any differently now,’” Cook recalls. “And I got to say, ‘I’m not sure of that because of the policies that you support and the way that it hurts me, my friends, and my community.’ And so to be able to look folks in the eye and say, ‘You’re going to have to deal with us,’ is really important.”

It’s that unflinching honesty that has defined Cook’s career, from the chaos of an emergency room to the floor of the Senate chamber. “At the very, very least, you should expect your lawmakers and your elected public servants to tell the truth,” she says. “I’m an ER nurse. We’re pretty fearless. You’ve got to get the job done regardless of the resources that you have, and you’ve got to keep people safe. And I think speaking up and telling the truth is the bare minimum that we should be doing.”

That straightforwardness also fuels Cook’s advocacy for better representation. “When other folks look around and think, ‘Should we elect someone who is progressive, someone who is young, someone with a nose ring, someone who’s out and queer?’ the answer is an easier yes because of the work that we’ve done,” she says. “It is just really joyful for me to show up and do a fantastic job every day for my constituents.”

Her approach to politics is rooted in integrity and accessibility. “I think being honest and authentic about policy positions really matters,” she explains. “It’s important for me to turn down money that I shouldn’t be taking. We’re committed to continuing grassroots fundraising and not accepting money that would potentially change my heart or make me a different person.”

Cook likes to draw inspiration from the people she serves. “Most of my heroes are fellow organizers and the queer community here in Houston and Harris County,” she emphasizes. “I just see people waking up every day believing in a better world, taking the necessary steps to make that happen, fighting against adversity, and choosing hope—even as things seem to be getting worse in front of us.”

Her connection to Houston’s LGBTQ community remains central to her work. “Every relationship has changed in a really good way since taking office,” Cook says. “People in the state government pick up the phone when I call, which is not something that would have happened all the time as a volunteer organizer. But the love is the same, and the companionship and community has only gotten richer and deeper.”

Self-awareness, she adds, is key to sustaining that energy. “I always tell young candidates, the most important thing before you run for office is knowing yourself and loving yourself,” she says. “It takes a dozen people to be a senator. We have an incredible team, and I really, really care for them. Recognizing that it’s us, and not just me, is huge for all of us—and for our mental health and sustainability.”

Looking ahead, Cook remains focused on the work. “There are so many priorities. We’ll be focused heavily on transportation and healthcare, and on real safety,” she says, “making sure that we are strategic, playing offense, and have a vision.”

Above all, she remains deeply grateful to OutSmart readers and the local community that fuels her purpose. “Thank you so much,” she says. “I hope I made you proud. We are not slowing down. We are only picking up speed, I promise. I’m with you in this fight, and we’ll keep it going until we win.”

For more info, visit mollyfortexas.com.