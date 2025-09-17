Houston’s Blackberri Joins Dragula: Titans Season 2

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Houston’s own Blackberri is stepping back into the international spotlight as part of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans Season 2, premiering October 7 on Shudder and AMC+. Known as the “Bearded Beauty of Texas,” Blackberri first competed in Season 5, where her quick wit and commanding stage presence made her a standout.

Since then, she has sharpened her artistry—refining her makeup, costuming, and comedic style—while drawing inspiration from history, cinema, and anime to deliver bold, larger-than-life performances. Fans can expect a more seasoned competitor this season, one intent on pushing boundaries and showing the full scope of her creative vision.

Her influences range from cult horror films like Ginger Snaps and Jennifer’s Body to unexpected queer icons such as Kelly Rowland’s sharp-tongued turn in Freddy vs. Jason. True to form, Blackberri even imagines her horror-movie exit with theatrical flair, envisioning a Jada Pinkett Smith–style opening scene in Scream 2—dramatic, public, and unforgettable.

A proud Houstonian, former OutSmart cover star, and “Wigging Out” feature, Blackberri’s return signals not only her own evolution as an artist but also Houston’s growing presence on the national drag stage. With her blend of humor, horror, and heart, she enters the competition ready to prove once again why she is a force to be reckoned with.

Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans Season 2 premieres October 7 on @shudder and @amcplus.