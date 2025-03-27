New Study Looks at Impact of Texas’ College DEI Ban

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Today, a consortium of Texas civil rights and student organizations released a report examining the effects of Senate Bill 17 (SB17), a 2023 law banning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at public colleges and universities in Texas.

Focusing specifically on LGBTQ students and faculty, the report reveals widespread distress in campus environments across the state. A strong majority of students—78%—reported considering leaving Texas, while 52% said they had considered leaving their current school. Additionally, 70% of students and 57% of faculty shared that they have experienced hostility against the LGBTQ community.

Elsie Kindall (they/she), Government Affairs Associate at Equality Texas and lead researcher on the Campus Climate Report, stated, “Banning DEI on Texas campuses has had a major impact on the well-being of students and faculty. A strong majority are considering leaving the state as a result of DEI bans. Intimidation from Texas lawmakers has also fostered dangerous over-compliance that threatens the freedom of professors and the academic integrity of some of our most cherished institutions. Texas is one of the most diverse states in the country, we should be celebrating diversity and fostering inclusion at our colleges and universities.”

Antonio L. Ingram II, Senior Counsel at the Legal Defense Fund, emphasized the stakes for Black LGBTQ students. “There is no question or doubt that every college and university student is entitled to learn, develop, and find community on a safe, inclusive campus that prioritizes their health, success, and well-being–yet SB17 and other threats to diversity, equity, and inclusion in Texas’ higher education landscape have posed a threat to this fundamental right. Black LGBTQIA+ students in Texas public colleges and universities have especially had to confront these dire consequences–and this report’s findings confront just how severe this reality is. Black LGBTQIA+ college and university students have a voice in shaping Texas’ future–and we remain resolute in our charge to support them in building it.”

Charelle Lett (she/her), attorney at ACLU of Texas, highlighted the broader implications of the law: “Texas thrives on the strength of our diverse communities, and our colleges should celebrate that diversity, not dismantle it. With S.B. 17, state officials and their billionaire backers are stripping away vital resources that make higher education inclusive and accessible, pushing out students and faculty who are LGBTQIA+ and people of color. Every student, staff, and faculty member—no matter their race, gender, or background—deserves the freedom to learn and work in an environment that values their identity and empowers them to succeed.”

Quỳnh-Hương N. Nguyễn (she/they), Communication Manager at Woori Juntos, pointed to how these policies especially harm intersectional communities: “As an organization that works alongside impacted Asian and im/migrant communities across Texas, Woori Juntos recognizes how policies that dismantle support systems—like those detailed in this report—create real harm for LGBTQIA+ students, staff, and faculty, many of whom also navigate immigration status, language barriers, and racialized experiences. Every person deserves access to education in an environment that respects their full humanity. We remain committed to uplifting the voices of our communities and building campuses—and a Texas—where everyone can belong and thrive.”

Hayden Cohen (they/them), State Policy Director at Students Engaged in Advancing Texas (SEAT), shared how students are responding: “This policy was designed to harm my community, it was designed to take away our resources, and school communities. What I have seen as a result is our LGBTQ+ school communities growing stronger and finding ways around this. It’s made us more aware of the many other ways our government is harming us so we can advocate for ourselves. This policy has definitely shown us that a lot of our elected officials aren’t advocating in our interests so it’s on us now.”

The release of the report comes amid escalating efforts in Texas to expand DEI bans to public K-12 schools and government agencies. It also follows recent executive actions that eliminate equity-related federal grants and prohibit federally funded institutions from promoting DEI or recognizing transgender individuals.