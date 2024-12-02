FBI, Harris County Sheriff Seek Tips in Mosque Vandalism Case

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for vandalizing the Baitus Samee Mosque, located at 1333 Spears Road in Houston.

The incident occurred on August 14, 2024, at approximately 2:37 p.m., when an unidentified male entered the mosque compound and spray-painted an offensive phrase in Urdu using black graffiti. Before committing the vandalism, the suspect was seen parking a distinctively damaged silver Honda Accord at a nearby gas station, according to investigators.

The FBI, in collaboration with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual.

“This is a serious crime that has impacted not just one congregation but the larger community,” the FBI Houston Field Office said in a statement. “We are committed to bringing this individual to justice and need the public’s help to do so.”

How to Help: Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted through the following channels:

FBI Tip Line: 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)

Online Tip Submission: FBI Seeking Information Website

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line: (713) 221-6000

A wanted poster and additional information are available on the FBI’s Seeking Information website.

Law enforcement emphasized that acts of vandalism targeting houses of worship threaten community unity and safety, underscoring the importance of identifying and prosecuting the suspect.

This case remains under investigation, and officials are calling for community vigilance and cooperation.