Farrah Fang’s New Book Explores Trans Womanhood Through Poetry

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Since elementary school, writing has been Farrah Fang’s one true love. Now, the published Latinx author is making that passion a reality, releasing a new book that creatively analyzes the journey of trans womanhood.

“There really wasn’t any grand catalyst that ignited this talent,” she says. “I think as I began to read more in school, it just came naturally to me. I kind of enjoyed a little bit of everything. Poetry, essays, fiction—all of it. However, I’m sure my millennial attention span and laziness are the reasons why I clung to poetry so much. It’s easier to write a single page of text, make it sound cool and deep, then call it a day. Stories require character development and plot and more devotion.”

Fang, who is trans, says her published works explore the relationship between trans identity and creative expression via multiple media, with a concentration on digital artwork and poetry. Fang credits Venezuelan poet Esdras Parra as a significant influence on her work.

“She’s also a trans Latina writer,” Fang says. “While I’m Mexican and a ‘90s baby, she was Venezuelan and born in 1929. She lived a long life and crafted some of the most gorgeous poems I’ve ever read. When a friend gave me her collection of poetry to read, I didn’t know anything about her life. Yet, I was so naturally drawn to her style and subject matter. Her poems were short, yet so poignant. They were dramatic, but so tame. I could tell they were from a seasoned creative and someone who had a keen perspective on life. When I found out she was also trans, it just made so much sense why I felt so inspired.”

Fang’s latest release, titled Quererme en La Luz, is a poetry collection that reflects her journey of trans womanhood. Fang says she writes to connect and inspire others, and that’s exactly the purpose of this book.

“Quererme en La Luz is for the dolls, period!” she says. “It’s for my trans community. I wrote it with the intention that trans women from all over could read it and connect with the different messages. I want them to feel seen and understood, to feel inspired to seek out whatever makes them happy and to continue challenging the world that is set on oppressing us. I’ve been so inspired by so many different trans women and from my own personal experiences, as well. We all have our own complex lives, but there are plenty of experiences that each of us relates to. There is a spirituality to transitioning, to being othered in a world that champions cis heteronormativity. We know what it means to be the odd one out in the room, but we don’t know what it feels like to have the majority group advocate for us. If the dolls can’t feel that from other communities, I want them to know they can find safety and acceptance with me. I want these poems to express how devoted I am to my community. The ones that get it, get it.”

In the current political environment, there is a lot of injustice impacting the trans community, and Fang hopes her work can provide an outlet to those going through hardships and inspire others to take action against transphobia.

“I hope it radicalizes readers,” she says. “I hope they read these poems and feel a call to protect their trans neighbors and friends. There is so much that I discuss in this collection, but the overarching theme promotes the advancement and liberation of all trans people. Unfortunately, there is a divide between the cisgender and transgender members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Transphobia is rampant not only in the media but also in the local scene, as well. I want to walk into Ripcord or Crocker’s and not be misgendered by multiple gay men. I want to go to Legacy to pick up my hormones and not have a microaggressive interaction with the pharmacy personnel. If my poetry can do that, if it can have people look internally and work out their bigotry, then there’s some hope.”

Fang says she’s still writing the next page of her career, but her hopeful messaging and inspirational anecdotes will remain prominent.

“I have a full-length poetry manuscript that I’m shopping around at a few different publishers, and that’s my main focus right now,” she says. “It’s heavily inspired by being trans in Houston. Even though I’ve done plenty of art gigs in this city, I just started dipping my toes in the publishing realm. I want to be knee-deep before I start looking to other avenues of creativity, which I know I eventually will. As much as I love writing, I can’t be still with just one outlet for too long. I’d love to get far enough where I have at least two poetry collections out in the world. The long-term goal for me is to be a trans icon in my community. I’m not nearly close to achieving that, but I’m confident that if I keep up this momentum, one day I will be.”

Keep up with Farrah Fang on Instagram @farrahrosefang.