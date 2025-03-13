Houston-Area Lawmaker Proposes ‘Gender Identity Fraud’ Bill

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Texas State Representative Tom Oliverson (R-Cypress) has introduced House Bill 3817, titled “Gender Identity Fraud,” aiming to criminalize individuals who identify their gender differently from their sex assigned at birth. The bill proposes that knowingly making a false or misleading statement about one’s biological sex to a governmental entity or employer would constitute a state jail felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

If enacted, HB 3817 could have significant implications for transgender and nonbinary Texans. The bill’s language suggests that individuals could face legal consequences for not disclosing their assigned sex at birth in various official and employment contexts. Critics argue that this measure could lead to increased discrimination in employment, healthcare, housing, and public accommodations.​

The Houston Chronicle reported that, as of now, HB 3817 lacks co-sponsors and has not progressed to any legislative committees, indicating it may face challenges advancing in the Texas Legislature. In recent years, Texas lawmakers have introduced numerous bills aimed at restricting the rights of transgender individuals, including bans on gender-affirming healthcare for minors and restrictions on trans athletes’ participation in school sports. While some of these efforts have been successful, others have been struck down in court.​

HB 3817 is part of a broader wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced across the country. According to the Human Rights Campaign, more than 500 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in state legislatures in 2024 alone, with many specifically targeting transgender individuals. Texas has been at the forefront of these efforts, with lawmakers previously passing restrictions on gender-affirming care and school policies related to gender identity.​

House Bill 3817 will be assigned to a legislative committee for review before any potential floor vote. Given its controversial nature, the bill is expected to face significant pushback from advocacy groups, business leaders, and legal organizations. While its chances of passing remain uncertain, LGBTQ rights organizations are urging Texans to contact their legislators and voice opposition to the measure.​

As the debate over HB 3817 unfolds, its fate will likely serve as a key indicator of Texas lawmakers’ stance on LGBTQ rights moving forward.