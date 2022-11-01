Newsworthy Newlyweds

TV news reporters Steven Romo, 38, and Stephen Morgan, 33, didn’t know they were going to meet on that fateful night in 2018 when their respective news stations sent them to cover a candidate’s concession speech at a Mexican restaurant in Houston. The two briefly spoke during the event before going their separate ways and then connected online a few times through Instagram. In hindsight, the biggest story to develop out of that particular assignment was that by October 8, 2022, the two men would be married, living in New York, and contemplating dog parentage. Their first date didn’t come any time soon after their meet-cute at the election-night party. “It took two years (and ensuing breakups) for our friendly DMs to finally turn flirtatious,” Romo recalls. ‘We set a coffee date on November 1, 2020, and figured out pretty quickly that we were a good fit.” During the early days of their relationship, Morgan was a reporter (and eventually a meteorologist) at Houston’s FOX 26. Romo was with ABC 13.

Then in August 2021, the couple decided to move to New York City together to pursue different career opportunities. Morgan had secured a dream job with FOX Weather when it launched. And although Romo had a big opportunity in Houston when he was offered ABC 13’s morning anchor position, he opted to take a big leap of faith and move with Morgan to the Big Apple. “I’d spent my entire adult life working toward my career goals,” Romo notes, “so it was a surprise to just about everyone when I decided to pass on that opportunity and roll the dice in New York, even though I did not have any clear job prospects lined up. I was lucky enough to get hired as a freelance anchor at NBC News, and they made me a full-time New York-based correspondent this summer.” “Without a doubt, Steven quitting his Houston career that he’d chased for more than a decade to move with me to New York City will always take the cake as being the most romantic thing he has ever done for me. I mean, come on! Who does that?” says Morgan.