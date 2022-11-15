Lizzo Snags Five Major GRAMMY Award Nominations

Lizzo has just been nominated for five major GRAMMY Awards. She already has previous three wins. Her hit single “About Damn Time” is up for Record of the Year as well as Song of the Year. Her album, Special, is nominated for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

While Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album are awarded to the singer, Lizzo, or rather Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson” is also listed as one of the four songwriters for “About Damn Time.” If she wins, she could take home all four trophies.

The singer also got a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance for “About Damn Time,”

Lizzo Has Big Competition

But Lizzo has some stiff competition from another former Houstonian, Beyoncé. Mrs. Carter has the most nominations of any artist this year with nine. Her “BREAK MY SOUL” is up for Record of the Year. Her RENAISSANCE is up for Album of the Year and “BREAK MY SOUL” is also up for Song of the Year.

RENAISSANCE is nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album and the single “VIRGO’S GROOVE” is up for Best R&B Performance. Her “CUFF IT” is also nominated for Best R&B Song, with Beyoncé listed as one of the eight songwriters as well as the performer.

With these nine nominations, Beyoncé now has a record 88 nominations. The only other artist with as many nominations is her husband, Jay-Z.

Other women with several nominations are Adele (seven), Brandi Carlile (seven), Mary J. Blige (six).

Other LGBTQ 2023 GRAMMY Nominees

Brandi Carlile already has six GRAMMY awards at home. With this year’s seven nominations, it brings her total up to 25 nominations. She’s nominated for Record of the Year for “You and Me on the Rock,” and Album of the Year for In These Silent Days. She also has nominations for Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses.” Carlie is one of the three songwriters for “Broken Horses.” And she has nominations for Americana Performance, Americana Album, and American Roots Song.

Non-binary artist Sam Smith and trans woman Kim Petras made headlines earlier this year when the duo earned a No. 1 spot on the #Hot100 Billboard charts with their single “Unholy.” Now the single has earned the pair a GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. This is Petras’ first nomination and Smith’s seventh. Smith previously won in 2015 for the single “Stay With Me,” and their debut album “In the Lonely Hour.”

The Haitian-Canadian record producer and DJ, Kaytranada earned a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for Intimidated. The album features H.E.R. with both H.E.R. and Kaytranada producing. He won a pair of GRAMMY awards in 2021. Comedian Randy Rainbow has his first GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album for his release A Little Brains, A Little Talent. The flamboyant Rainbow has some rather infamous competition with provocateur Dave Chappelle and alleged sexual aggressor Louis C.K., along with Jim Gaffigan and Patton Oswalt also in the running. Omar Apollo has two previous Latin GRAMMY nominations but he picks up his first GRAMMY nomination this year. And it’s in the ever-important Best New Artist category. Singer/musician/producer/songwriter Steve Lacy was nominated for his debut solo album Apollo XXI in the Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2020. This year he earned nominations in two major categories, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Bad Habits.” The tune also earned him a Best Pop Solo Performance nomination while Gemini Rights snagged a Best Progressive R&B Album nomination. Brazilian Anitta earned her first-ever GRAMMY nomination in the Best New Artist category. This would be a big win for the bisexual singer.

The Brothers Osborne, out singer/guitarist T. J. and his singer/guitarist brother John, made it an even ten GRAMMY nominations this year. The Best Country Duo/Group Performance nomination is for the tune “Midnight Rider’s Prayer” The pair won the award in 2020 in this category for the song “Younger Me.”

And Lady Gaga managed to earn two minor category nominations for the soundtrack from Top Gun: Maverick. The soundtrack was nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and the song “Hold My Hand” for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

The GRAMMY Awards will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023. You can watch on CBS or stream on Paramount+ and YouTube.

WHAT TO READ NEXT: Lizzo Dedicates Her Win to the Big Girls