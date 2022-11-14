What Are Texas Lawmakers Planning for 2023?

In February, Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a nonbinding legal opinion that equated gender-affirming care with child abuse, prompting Gov. Greg Abbott to direct the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents. Those investigations are largely blocked by court order, but if state law changed, they could potentially resume. — Sneha Dey, Eleanor Klibanoff and Alex Nguyen

Health Care is an Important Topic for Texas Lawmakers Public education Texas Lawmakers Create Bills About Voting and Elections Fourth, voting and elections, especially election fraud, are a popular topic for Texas lawmakers. House Bill 39, introduced by Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, would bump the penalty for election fraud from a Class A misdemeanor to a state jail felony. Disaster declarations Property taxes And finally, the ever-popular topic of property taxes. WHAT TO READ NOW: Out Gay Black Men and Muslims Win Texas Races Out Gay Black Men and Muslims Win TX Races