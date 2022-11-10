Maura Healey is the First Out Lesbian to be Elected Governor in the U.S.

Maura Healey is the first out lesbian to be elected governor in the country. She’s also the first female to be elected governor in Massachusetts.

A graduate of Harvard and Northeastern University, Healey was hired in 2007 as the chief of the Civil Rights Division of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office, where she led the challenge to the federal Defense of Marriage Act. She ran for state Attorney General and won in 2014.

In an interview with Jake Tapper of CNN after her gubernatorial win, Healey said, “Representation matters. And seeing is believing. I hope my election will affirm for young people this idea, so important, that they can be anything that they want to be.”

She went on, ” At the end of the day, we’re going to be a better state; we’ll be a better country when more voices are at the table. Especially the voices that have not been heard before.”

