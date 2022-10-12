Cyclist Killed by Hit and Run Driver During Pride Bike Ride

Police are searching for a hit and run driver who took the life of Shane McKinney during Tuesday night’s Pride Bike Ride.

“He was my best friend’s brother,” said club president David Loredo Wednesday morning. “I was at the head of the ride, but other riders saw what happened.”

According to police reports, they responded to a call at 7:52 p.m. in the 2200 block of W. Dallas Street.

Police said McKinney, according to witnesses, started to lose control of his bicycle and tilted into the next lane where he was struck by an oncoming car, a silver or grey Mercedes E-Class with an out of state license plate. The driver then sped up, and the car’s rear tire ran over McKinney again before the car fled.

“Some of the riders gave chase,” Loredo said. “It was clear that the driver saw them, as the car sped up on W. Dallas and then ran the light at Montrose.”

Other bikers in the Pride Bike Ride tried to help McKinney, but he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Police said if the driver had stopped to help McKinney, he would possibly still be alive. They are searching surveillance videos in the surrounding area and urge anyone with information about the accident to call the Houston Police Department.

“This is our first serious accident,” Loredo said of the Pride Bike Rides. “We are heartbroken and shattered in a million pieces. There are no words to explain the amount of pain we are in right now. We need everyone’s help to identify the suspect. Safety is paramount to our cycling rides and riders, and we will continue to stress that. But right now, we just need help. I’m just heartbroken; I love these guys.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD’s Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Updates will appear on this page.