WATCH: Spoiler Alert Film Trailer

Former Houstonian Jim Parsons stars in the new film Spoiler Alert. Based on Michael Ausiello’s best-selling memoir of the same name, the heartwarming, life-affirming film follows two men, Michael (Parsons) and Kit (Ben Aldridge), who fall in love. When Kit becomes seriously ill, the relationship is transformed.

Sally Field, Antoni Porowski, and Nikki M. James also appear. The film is directed by Michael Showalter from a screenplay by David Marshall Grant and Dan Savage.

The film opens in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco on December 2, 2022 before reaching wide release on December 16, 2022.