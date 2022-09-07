Obamacare Can’t Require Coverage for Certain PrEP drugs, Federal Judge Rules

The ruling came as part of a broader decision that was a partial victory to Obamacare opponents who challenged the Affordable Care Act mandates for coverage of preventive care services without charge.

US District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled that the requirement that employers offer insurance plans that cover HIV-prevention pills, known as PrEP drugs, violates the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The requirement’s challengers, employers in Texas, argued that the mandate facilitated behavior to which they have religious objections.

As part of the ruling, O’Connor declared unconstitutional part of the broader preventive services mandate, which requires insurers and employers to cover screenings for cancer and heart disease, as well as programs for smoking cessation, among many others. However, the judge upheld certain services for children and women, as well as immunizations.

The extent of the ruling remains to be determined. O’Connor has requested both sides file additional briefs by Friday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.