Finding the Funny

“I thought that was something you could just do. I wanted to be a Steve Jobs type,” she recalls. “You just make something in your garage and make a lot of money. But I don’t think I’m quite cut out for Shark Tank.”

The inventing thing never panned out for Talbert. Instead, after a short stint at the University of Houston studying computer science, she found her way to comedy.

“I’ve never been good at being sincere, so anything I did would have to be steeped in irony,” Talbert admits. “I would tell my friends jokes that they wouldn’t laugh at, and I’d think, ‘OK, but if I said this onstage with a microphone, this would be funny.’”

Likewise, when people ask her to tell them a joke, it’s always awkward. “Stand-up needs the context of a stage and a crowd and a microphone.”

Four years ago, Talbert started where most comics start: open-mic nights at the local comedy clubs. “The first time I ever [did an open-mic], there was someone who lived in my dorm who was there, and it was his first time, too. I went up and I did pretty well, but he bombed the whole time. I felt bad for him.

“It’s hard for me, even now, to see someone not do well. It makes me think of [all the times that] I’ve bombed.”

Bombing comes with the territory, Talbert says. But when you do, “It’s not good form to blame the audience. You have to think, ‘What can I do better?’”