WATCH: ‘Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story’

The Netflix film documents the non-binary athlete's journey on and off the skateboard.

Photo of Olivia Flores Alvarez Olivia Flores AlvarezAugust 10, 2022
Leo Baker, a non-binary skateboarder, qualified for the 2021 Olympics but didn’t attend the games. Instead, they stayed home to complete their transition. A film crew followed them and captured the struggles and joys of their life as a world-class athlete, a person in transition, and an individual just trying to live their own truth. The resulting documentary, ‘Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story’ debuts on Netflix August 10. 

