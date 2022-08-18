Queer Things to Do in Houston, August 18 to August 21

THURSDAY, August 18

Pride Chorus Fall Auditions

Get out of the audience and on stage this season by joining the Pride Chorus. No matter what your singing experience (or lack thereof), Pride Chorus is happy to include you. There’s a full season of concerts and lots of extra fun activities. Auditions are from 6 to 9 p.m. today, but if you can’t make it, email [email protected] and they’ll work something out.

And Through Their Eyes Grow Thorns

Works from a group of seven emerging LGBTQ artists of color are featured in the exhibit And Through Their Eyes Grow Thorns at MATCH. Artists include Marcus Arceneaux, Vonetta Berry, Lesley Marie-Diaz, Graham Maio, Abiola Wabara, Kameron White, and Wyntress Xion. Curated by Kevin Dapree Anderson and presented by the T.R.U.T.H. Project, the exhibit is open all weekend with a closing reception on Sunday, August 21.

Mean Girls

You still have a few days to catch a performance of Mean Girls, the hilarious send-up of life as an unpopular teen. Two LGBTQ characters, Janis Ian and Damian Leigh, befriend Cady Heron, a newbie transfer student who’s lost in the treacherous waters of high school social cliques. A former Houstonian plays Gretchen Wieners, one of the trio of mean girls targeting Cady. Directed by Casey Nicholaw, the show is presented by Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center.

FRIDAY, August 19

Fresh Arts Summit

LGBTQ artists are encouraged to attend the Fresh Arts Summit, an annual conference for performing and visual artists of all disciplines who want to tap into local resources, develop their entrepreneurial skills, and expand their network. This is an important community-building weekend conference for artists looking to get the latest information regarding resources and opportunities. August 19 and 20 at Silver Street Studios.

The Purple Xperience

Get a glimpse of His Royal Badness himself (kinda) at The Purple Xperience when Marshall Charloff, a Prince impersonator, takes the stage at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Charloff recorded with Prince and launched The Purple Xperience after Prince’s death. Expect all the flamboyant clothes, dance moves, and, of course, the music.

SATURDAY, August 20

Farrah Moan

At 10:30 p.m see Farrah Moan, from the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, onstage at Buddy’s Houston. She’ll be joined by Demetria Cherry from Las Vegas, Estella Blow, and Audasity. The show is hosted by Muffy Blake Vanderbilt.

ReBarlesque

Ready for some burlesque? Head over to ReBar Houston at 8 p.m. for the best in local bump-and-grind burlesque. The show’s hosted by Abby Cadabra. Reservations are suggested.

SUNDAY, August 21

Houston’s Melanin Magic

The Melanin Magic show starts at 8 p.m. at Boots and Shoots Houston. Alexye’us Paris hosts the show with a rotating cast of performers. Free cover.

Phase Five: Robert L. Straight

See new works in wood, metal, and glass by artist Robert L. Straight (a nominee for Nonbinary Fine Artist in OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest Awards). Straight mixes materials and techniques in refreshing and surprising ways. At Archway Gallery (a Gayest & Greatest nominee for Best Art Gallery).

Israeli Pride Movie Night

See the award-winning film 15 Years by director Yuval Hadadi at 7:30 p.m. at the Montrose Center. The film follows a gay Israeli architect, played by Oded Leopold, who suffers a midlife crisis when his partner of 15 years, played by Udi Persi, announces that he wants to adopt a child. Not only is the architect uninterested in becoming a father—he’s so repulsed by the idea that he leaves his partner. This is a sensitive look at a complicated topic. Following the film screening, enjoy a talkback with the director via Zoom. Presented by the Montrose Center, ​​the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest, Congregation Or Ami, and Keshet Houston.