OutSmart Ticket Giveaways: ‘Panning for Love’ Premier at DeLUXE Theater on August 4

Panning for Love, a local LGBTQ reality dating show, is premiering at the DeLUXE Theatre on August 4. OutSmart has three pairs of tickets to give away, so enter for your chance to win below! Winners will be announced on August 1, and tickets will be transferred via email.

