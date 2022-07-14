‘Panning for Love’ stars Jessica Martines (l), Myles Parnell, Julz Serrano, and Alex Whitney
Arts & EntertainmentFilm/DVD

OutSmart Ticket Giveaways: ‘Panning for Love’ Premier at DeLUXE Theater on August 4

Enter by July 31 for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Photo of Staff Reporters Staff ReportersJuly 14, 2022
20 Less than a minute
‘Panning for Love’ stars Jessica Martines (l), Myles Parnell, Julz Serrano, and Alex Whitney

Panning for Love, a local LGBTQ reality dating show, is premiering at the DeLUXE Theatre on August 4. OutSmart has three pairs of tickets to give away, so enter for your chance to win below! Winners will be announced on August 1, and tickets will be transferred via email. 

Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article previewing Panning for Love.

 

By submitting your email to this giveaway, you are opting-in for communications from OutSmart – the best way to stay in the know about the latest LGBTQ news, arts, entertainment, and local happenings.

Comments

Photo of Staff Reporters Staff ReportersJuly 14, 2022
20 Less than a minute
Photo of Staff Reporters

Staff Reporters

Back to top button