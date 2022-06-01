As Home Prices Rise, DIY Décor Trends Soar

The Houston area has seen a steady rise in property values and many homeowners and renters are staying put rather than moving. Do-it-yourself home décor projects are on the rise, and many deliver a big impact for not a lot of money.

Walls offer a big canvas to change a mood, enhance a space or transform a room. While a vibrant can of paint is the most obvious fix, we found several unique DIY solutions to transform your wall décor.

First, every Houstonian appreciates air conditioning, especially during the summer. But, what about those huge, stamped metal A/C grilles that bough, whistle, and capture dust partials? A local company offers an easy upgrade. Decorative wood louver and laser cut A/C grilles pop into old HVAC openings and are paint-ready to blend into any décor. Lori Machiorlette, president of Worth Home Products explains, “There are certain hot buttons that drive detail-oriented homeowners crazy, and that’s a dirty, ugly A/C grille. Our customers absolutely love the wall transformation.”

Wall décor continues to be a fast and easy upgrade project. In addition to wallpaper, another trend is wall stencils. Traditional Japanese adhesive Washi tape is a pretty, decorative paper masking tape. It’s thin, durable, made of natural fibers like hemp and bamboo, inexpensive, and comes in hundreds of colors and patterns. The tape is easy to stick on many surfaces. Some favorite designs are horizontal and vertical stripes, cool geometric grids and diamond shapes. You can create a dramatic accent wall with fun Japanese Washi tape.

Beyond walls, lighting is another easy and affordable upgrade. The Instant Pendant Conversion Kit is a quick and easy solution that transforms plain can lights into a decorative feature. This patented product screws into the old recessed can and the pendant canopy hides the old fixture. You can design your own pendant or purchase full kits. Pendants over kitchen islands, breakfast tables and beds can change the look and feel of a room.

DIY décor solutions will always be sought after for the creative and/or cost sensitive. Today, with rising interest rates and home prices, the mantra there’s no place like home seems to particularly hold true. So, there’s never been a better time to polish and enhance our home sweet homes.

