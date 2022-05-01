Pride Houston 365 Announces 2022 Grand Marshals

302 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Pride Houston 365 made several major announcements about its 2022 celebration on Saturday, April 30.

The organization, which puts together Space City’s LGBTQ festival and parade every June, revealed this year’s theme and six grand marshals during a kickoff party at JR’s Bar & Grill.

Pride 2022 is themed “The Beat Goes On.” The event will occur in downtown Houston on June 25. Due to COVID-19 protocols, these events were canceled in 2020 and downsized for 2021.

Of this year’s six grand marshals, four were decided on in an online vote. Those who are selected as grand marshals will perform ceremonial duties, lead the Pride parade in June, and serve as ambassadors for Pride Houston during Pride Month and throughout the year.

The grand-marshal nominees for Pride Houston’s 2022 season are listed below:

Female Identifying

Isabel Longoria – Harris County’s first elections administrator. She has resigned her position, effective July 1.

Male Identifying

Travis Torrence – attorney, serving as president-elect of the Board of Directors of the National LGBTQ+ Bar Foundation

Gender Non-Binary/Non-conforming

Juliann Losey – Gender & Sexuality Program Education Manager at the University of Houston

Ally

Danielle Houston – community liaison at Gilead Sciences

Honorary

Brandon Wolf – an author and LGBTQ Houston historian

Hatch Junior – an organization dedicated to empowering local LGBTQ youth

For more updates on Pride Houston, visit pridehouston.org/ or facebook.com/pridehouston.