Pride Houston 365 Announces 2022 Grand Marshals
This year’s theme was also revealed.
Pride Houston 365 made several major announcements about its 2022 celebration on Saturday, April 30.
The organization, which puts together Space City’s LGBTQ festival and parade every June, revealed this year’s theme and six grand marshals during a kickoff party at JR’s Bar & Grill.
Pride 2022 is themed “The Beat Goes On.” The event will occur in downtown Houston on June 25. Due to COVID-19 protocols, these events were canceled in 2020 and downsized for 2021.
Of this year’s six grand marshals, four were decided on in an online vote. Those who are selected as grand marshals will perform ceremonial duties, lead the Pride parade in June, and serve as ambassadors for Pride Houston during Pride Month and throughout the year.
The grand-marshal nominees for Pride Houston’s 2022 season are listed below:
Female Identifying
Isabel Longoria – Harris County’s first elections administrator. She has resigned her position, effective July 1.
Male Identifying
Travis Torrence – attorney, serving as president-elect of the Board of Directors of the National LGBTQ+ Bar Foundation
Gender Non-Binary/Non-conforming
Juliann Losey – Gender & Sexuality Program Education Manager at the University of Houston
Ally
Danielle Houston – community liaison at Gilead Sciences
Honorary
Brandon Wolf – an author and LGBTQ Houston historian
Hatch Junior – an organization dedicated to empowering local LGBTQ youth
For more updates on Pride Houston, visit pridehouston.org/ or facebook.com/pridehouston.
