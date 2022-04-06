Meet the Owner of Houston’s Only Woman-Owned European Auto Shop

Cat Anderson Schmitz, owner and all-around “boss-lady” of Eurocar-Werk, has faced her share of aggravating car maintenance experiences. “I wouldn’t necessarily call myself a ‘car-chick’, but I’ve had a thing for cars for as long as I can remember. I didn’t know much about how they worked but loved a great-looking machine and the sound of a well-tuned engine. My first car was a ’79 Firebird. Man, I loved that thing! Taking it for an oil change or engine work, however, was a daunting experience. Going to a garage was walking into the unpleasant unknown. Uncomfortable waiting areas, the thick smell of exhaust and oil, old car magazines, and no one was able to help me truly understand what was going on with my car.”

The Firebird may, sadly, be long-gone, but Cat’s reflections on past garage encounters inspired her effort to create an exceptional customer experience at Eurocar-Werk.

As the only woman-owned, luxury, European auto shop in the greater Houston area, Cat brings approachability to what is typically considered a “man’s world.” She says, “It starts with the team. From our service advisors to our highly-skilled techs and everyone in between that keeps the gears running smoothly, our people are the best of the best. When you have a team that enjoys what they do and where they work, it easily shows through to the customer.” The level of service provided at Eurocar-Werk can readily be gauged by years in business – since 1973 – and the numerous long-term and repeat customers. “My goal,” Cat says, “is to create the kind of experience I didn’t have when it came to auto repair. I want every customer to feel confident in the repair and maintenance of their vehicle, as well as treated with courtesy and respect, and maybe, just maybe, look forward to their time at the shop!”

Cat is the mother of three girls, three fur babies, and wife to husband, Wade, a local artist. They enjoy giving back through donations to causes near and dear to their hearts including The Trevor Project, Chance for Hope Foundation, The Rose, local animal rescue groups, and art alliances.

For more information on Eurocar-Werk, visit eurocarwerk.com or call (713) 661-6428.