‘Survivor 42’ Features Transgender Contestant from Houston

Survivor is back with an all-new season on CBS, and this year’s cast features an LGBTQ local.

The reality-television show premieres with a two-hour episode tonight at 7 p.m. Joining the Season 42 competition on the Fiji islands is Houston’s Jackson Fox, a 48-year-old transgender man.

Fox, who grew up in Pasadena, now works as a healthcare worker in Space City. According to his online Survivor bio, this competition will be “mentally, physically, emotionally, and socially the hardest thing he will ever do.”

“It will break me down and challenge every aspect of my being—but I know I am a survivor in life, and this will just be another aspect that I will crush,” he said.

Fox added that his transition helped him prepare for the competition.

“A life experience that has prepared me for this is learning how to be on my own after I came out,” he said. “I’m a transgender man, and I think if you can go through the process of pretty much revitalizing your entire life and baring it all, then you can go on Survivor and bare it all as well. I want that to be a part of who I am, because it made me who I am.”

Fox thinks his fellow competitors will underestimate him at first.

“Once they get to know me, I’m going to win people over, slowly but surely,” he said. “I get along with a tree stump, so I think the Southern charm will win over. And I know it sounds bizarre, but I want to play honorably. I want people to say I treated people with respect, but at the same time I want to go through a really big blindside.”

Hosted and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst, this season of Survivor features 18 determined castaways who will be divided into three tribes of six to face one of the most dangerous seasons in the history of the show, according to CBS.

The series evolves even further by introducing new elements that will intensify the battle and test even the strongest contestants. The individuals competing come from diverse backgrounds but share the same goal: to outwit, outplay, and outlast in order to be crowned Sole Survivor and take home the $1 million prize.

For more information on Survivor, visit cbs.com/shows/survivor.